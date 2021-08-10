New route for Worthing cyclists near railway station proposed

West Sussex County Council have put forward a number of proposals to improve cycling and walking routes

A total of £2.35 million in funding was secured from phase two of the Department for Transport’s active travel fund.

This money will be used to deliver permanent walking and cycling improvements across the county.

The schemes are not just about improving safety, but will also be designed to make places better, healthier and greener.

One of the projects is the school gate and active travel improvements proposals.

A public consultation on six schemes in Shoreham, Crawley, Worthing, Littlehampton, Hassocks and between Bognor to Chichester, is currently being held until Sunday, August 15.

The £850,000 project will help create links with local communities and encourage walking and cycling to and from schools.

There are proposals for cyclists to use Cross Street in Worthing in the opposite direction to the current one-way street.

This would provide a safer route between the railway station and South Farm Road.

The proposals include:

• An on-road advisory cycle route from Victoria Road to South Farm Road

• Coloured road surface to highlight the start of the cycle route at Victoria Road

• Road markings and signs to indicate the presence of cyclists on the road in Cross Street

• Additional road markings and signs at the junction with South Farm Road

• The loss of one parking space at the eastern end to provide a safer route for cyclists near to the existing zebra crossing.