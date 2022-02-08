New Shoreham Airport commercial buildings clear another planning hurdle

The new units were discussed by Adur District Council’s planning committee on Monday (7 February).

Although the plans were given outline permission in December 2019, details about final scale and appearance were not known at the time, with the exception of a design code.

The completed buildings are expected to provide more than 23,000 square metres of space – an almost 50 per cent increase on the original 15,000 square metres allocated within the local plan.

Aerial illustration of the proposed new commercial space

Planning officers said there is ‘a significant need for flexible, purpose built employment floorspace’ across Adur and Worthing, adding that there had been ‘significant levels of interest’ in the proposed units.

But more than 20 objections were received in response to the plans.

Colour scheme, scale and flood management proved sticking points for those who objected, including local residents and environmental groups.

A grey and blue colour scheme was selected for the buildings – which range in height from nine to 12.5 metres – so they would blend in with the natural surroundings and open spaces associated with the airport.

This follows concerns that more commercial buildings could damage the green space between Shoreham and Lancing and would be clearly visible from the South Downs National Park.

Andy McGregor (Con, Widewater) said a newer proposal to use olive green would make the buildings look like RAF bases.

“They’re all olive green and I always wondered if those hangars were there as a target – because you couldn’t miss them,” he said.

Planning officers said that they had expressed a preference for the original ‘greys and blues’ colour scheme to be used which could ‘reduce the overall scale and impact’.

But one resident had their say during the planning meeting.

“I’ve lived in my house on the Old Shoreham Road for over 40 years,” they said.

“During that time the traffic as we all know has increased to unbearable levels.

“Yet, we still have some magnificent views from our upper storeys, and have a protected nature reserve on our doorstep.

“This proposal will threaten all of the aspects of my home with five huge, noisy warehouses complete with 40 foot articulated lorries and 300 cars right in front of my home.”

Gabe Crisp (Green, St Nicolas) also spoke on behalf of residents, saying they were worried about ‘the noise of construction and beeping lorries’.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be 24/7 beeping or more light industrial units,” she said.

Ms Crisp added that traffic increases could contribute to ‘significant gridlock’ along the A27 which could ‘significantly detract from people’s quality of life’.

Officers outlined how a 12 metre landscaping zone along the river and further landscaping to the north, along with a bund, would ‘filter views’ to the site.

An agent for the developer, The Shoreham Property Trust, said: “This application will act as a catalyst for further investment and development, and so will secure the future [of the airport].”

They added that issues such as noise management, drainage, flood risk, transport impacts, and ecology had been addressed when outline permission was given.

Jeremy Gardner (Lab, St Mary’s) said: “I can see that this development is important for the finances and future of the airport and it will bring jobs.

“But I also have great sympathy for people who live on that street and indeed the thousands who walk up and down the Downs Link.

“I hope the grey design will at least soften the blow a little.”

Ms Crisp and Steve Neocleous (Con, Churchill) expressed disappointment at the lack of solar panels.

But planning officers said a curved roof would make installation difficult and added that the developer was seeking ‘excellent’ sustainability standards for the buildings – as measured by a BREEAM rating which ranks the sustainability of a building by comparing it to others.