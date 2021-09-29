New Worthing café plans to be a ‘safe haven’ for families

Chelsey Trowsdale is planning to open the new business in Portland Road, Worthing

The venue at 28 Portland Road, which is the former home of County Kitchens, could soon be transformed into a café with toys and soft play facilities.

Chelsey Trowsdale moved from London to Worthing with her partner Scott last year.

She says she ‘always wanted to set up a business’ and decided to ‘take the leap’ by setting up a new space for parents and children in the town.

The proposed shop unit in Portland Road, Worthing

Chelsey’s previous work involved working with children and she has two toddlers, Leo and Lily.

She has now submitted an application to Worthing Borough Council for a change of use so she can open her new business.

Chelsey said: “Toybox Children’s Café will be a place where children can explore, play, learn, and have fun while adults can relax knowing children are always in full view.

“Perfectly placed on the high street, the aim is to give children somewhere to go as boredom strikes when out shopping.

“Also serving hot and cold food and drinks, the café is a place for parents to indulge, while having something to keep their children occupied.

“The café is also the perfect social space for friends with children to come.”

The new business owner said she wanted to create a space specifically for families ‘without the stress of others judging our children’s voice boxes’.

She hopes to introduce a soft play area, toys suited to toddlers and a sensory area for infants.

Chelsey said she hopes to bring something new to the town centre.

She explained: “Being a mother of two toddlers myself, I saw a gap in the market as I couldn’t believe the lack of places I can take my children.

“I am really hoping this will be a safe haven for many parents, especially after the pandemic saw so many children struggle with staying at home.

“Worthing town centre has a range of cafés but none that have a designated area for children – Most of the people who visit the high street on weekdays are those with children who do not work regular hours.

“We have already had an amazing response on social media from parents who are so excited for us to open and we will be looking to kick off with Christmas fun like a Santa’s grotto.”