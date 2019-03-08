New Worthing deli and wine bar granted licence

A proposed Worthing deli and wine bar has been granted a premises licence by the council.

Gopalan Ketheeswaran wants to open the new business in the parade of shops in Broadwater Road, in an empty unit which used to be occupied by a Hartley’s off licence.

He has requested a premises licence from Worthing Borough Council for the sale of alcohol, provision of regulated entertainment and late night refreshment.

Nearby residents have raised concerns about the potential for noise and disturbance, especially in the evening and early morning, and a lack of parking.

The premises licence, with conditions and reduced hours, was approved by the council’s licensing sub-committee on Thursday night (March 7).

Suresh Kanapathi, speaking for the applicant, explained how the new business would be looking to sell quality wines and beers where people could sit and relax.

There would be no dance floor, the premises would employ a door supervisor, while the smoking area would be at the front not at the back near residential properties.

He described how they had amended the application to respond to residents’ concerns and had accepted conditions suggested by Sussex Police.

He said: “This is a local businessman, someone who is going to be investing money in the town.”

Objectors still raised concerns that the noise from people smoking outside the bar as well as people coming and going would carry to their properties at night.

The licence was permitted after more than an hour’s debate in closed session by the sub-committee.

The new bar will be allowed to open from 11am-12.20am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and until 11.20pm on other days of the week.

Sale of alcohol will be permitted from 11am-midnight on Thursdays Fridays and Saturdays and until 11pm during the rest of the week.

Live and recorded music will be allowed until midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and bank holidays.

The business will have to install a noise limiter and agree to keep windows and doors closed if entertainment is taking place after 11pm.

The applicant also said he would be carrying out sound proofing of the unit.