Pay for MPs to rise by £1,300 a year

Pay for MPs is set to rise by 1.8 per cent from April - increasing their salaries by more than £1,300 a year.

Politicians’ remuneration is governed by the Independent Parliament Standards Authority (IPSA), with any year-on-year changes made in line with public sector earnings.

MPs basic pay is current £76,011 in 2017/18, but will be £77,379 in 2018/19, a change of £1,368.

IPSA said: “This is in line with our determination on MPs’ pay, published in July 2015, where we committed to adjusting MPs’ pay at the same rate as changes in public sector earnings published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS).”

They can also claim expenses on top of their basic salary, which jumped from £67,000 in 2014 to £74,000 a year in 2015.

This rise to £74,962 in 2016 and £76,011 in 2017.