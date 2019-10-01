Plans for up to 465 homes at the Goring Gap to be revealed

Developers are set to hold a public consultation on plans to build up to 465 new homes on part of the Goring Gap.

Landowner Persimmon Homes wants to develop Chatsmore Farm in Goring, a site that extends to around 19 hectares, which is also known as the northern section of the Goring Gap.

However a council spokesman confirmed that the emerging Worthing Local Plan proposes to designate the land as a protected Local Green Gap.

Persimmon Homes is in the process of preparing a planning application for the site which will include up to 465 homes, of which it said 30 per cent will be affordable,

The plans also include a new local centre, car parking for the railway station, ‘extensive areas’ of public open space and a retained wildlife corridor.

‘Detailed landscape and ecological assessments’ had helped shape the plans, a spokesman for the developer said.

But the council hopes to protect the space from being built up.

A Worthing Borough Council spokesman said: “We are aware that the landowner for the land at Chatsmore Farm is intending to hold an exhibition on plans to develop housing on the site.

“Despite the pressure to deliver housing and other uses within the borough, the emerging Worthing Local Plan proposes to designate the land - which is also known as the northern section of Goring Gap - as protected Local Green Gap.

“This is in recognition of its community value: its setting to the historic environment and the South Downs National Park; wildlife and the contribution it makes to relaxation and exercise.

“If an application is submitted in the future, the council’s planning committee will need to determine it against national policies as well as local policies contained in the adopted Core Strategy and the emerging local plan.”

Persimmon Homes has previously argued that Chatsmore Farm should be allocated for housing.

According to report summarising representations received during the local plan consultation, the developer said that protecting the land was ‘inappropriate and unduly restrictive’ because it was farmland and did not have ‘demonstrably special’ qualities.

The emerging local plan proposes to place protected status on three green spaces in the area – Goring Gap (South), Chatsmore Farm (between the A259 and railway line at Goring) and Brooklands Park.

Persimmon Homes has been hoping to build at the site for some time.

The developer first submitted preliminary documents to the council signalling its intention to lodge plans for Chatsmore Farm back in 2016.

The consultation event on the latest plans will be held on Monday (October 7) from 1.30pm to 7.30pm at The Richmond Room, Ground Floor, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing.

