Protestors against Arundel A27 bypass stage die-in ahead of crunch meeting

West Sussex County Council’s environment, fire and communities select committee was discussing the authority’s draft response to Highways England’s consultation on six different routes for improvements.
An alliance of green campaigners against a new A27 bypass south of Arundel staged at protest ahead of a crunch meeting in Chichester yesterday (Monday October 21).
