Pub to make way for homes in Sussex Cricket Ground masterplan

Sussex Cricket has unveiled its vision for the ground – and its new masterplan will include the demolition of The Sussex Cricketer pub.

The development in Hove would include a new bar and restaurant, as well as 40 apartments, commercial space and 'a much more visible and attractive entrance to the ground'.

Artist impression of new entrance to The 1st Central County Ground on Eaton Road

Sussex Cricket has commissioned local firm ECE Architecture to create a masterplan for the future of The 1st Central County Ground in Hove, which has been located at Eaton Road since 1872, and is inviting local people to share their views.

Likely to be phased over five to seven years, proposals include the redevelopment of the south west corner of the site on Eaton Road, improving the main entrance to make it both more visible and more accessible.

Rob Andrew, CEO of Sussex Cricket, said: “Our goal is to make our club sustainable as an organisation and to effectively support our fantastic work across the whole of Sussex’s cricketing community for the long-term.

“Our proposed Phase 1 redevelopment of the south west of the Ground will provide us with the funds necessary to invest in the further ground improvements we need to ensure our future here in the heart of Hove. We have been here nearly 150 years and hope to remain here for another 150!”

The proposed Phase 1 development will include replacing several buildings facing onto Eaton Road, including The Sussex Cricketer pub, with new leisure spaces and homes.

A new conference and event space is also proposed at the south west end of the pitch, and up to date club offices will also likely move into the South Stand.

At the north end of the ground, new and improved seating for spectators is proposed, supported with bars, new toilets and refreshment facilities; and the existing hospitality rooms in the south east corner will be replaced with new seating stands.

Mr Andrew said: “Our facilities can be improved and there are many aspects which would make them more efficient and financially effective, allowing us to offer a better range of events and activities at the ground and supporting our community work across the county.”

Roffey Homes has been selected to work with the club on the first phase of the masterplan.

To view and comment on the proposals from February 26 to March 12, visit: www.sussexcricket.co.uk