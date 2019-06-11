Residents to receive information leaflets as countdown to fortnightly bin collections begins

In the lead up to the start of fortnightly bin collections from September 16, Adur & Worthing Councils have begun an information campaign targeted at every household in the area.

The councils will start delivering the first of three information leaflets door-to-door this week, finishing by the end of the month.

The leaflet will remind residents about the upcoming alternate weekly bin service, and tell them where they can find out more details.

Two further leaflets will be delivered in July and August, with the second including a personalised calendar of new bin collection dates.

Councillor Edward Crouch, Worthing Borough Council’s Executive Member for Environment, said: “We want to spend the next few months helping residents realise how much more they can recycle.

“There are so many more options these days for disposing of our waste in a way which is more sustainable.”

A series of road shows are planned for the summer to encourage people to reduce waste and recycle more.

More than 50 per cent of the waste produced by residents in Adur and Worthing and placed in their general waste bins can be recycled or reduced, according to an official audit.

From September most residents will see their general refuse collected one week and their recycling the next week.

For logistical reasons, some flats and houses in multiple occupation will continue to get a weekly collection, while the subscription-based garden waste refuse collection will continue to be weekly.

The collection of household waste one week and recycling waste the next will help Adur and Worthing move towards the national target to recycle 50 per cent by 2020.