Southwick residents condemn ‘ludicrous’ plans for new homes: ‘There are absolutely no plus sides’

Plans to build ten homes on a small plot of land in Southwick have angered local residents.

Developer SD Holdings has lodged a planning application to build ten houses on land between Southview Road and Underdown Road, with two houses demolished for an access road.

Residents in Southwick worried about the proposed development of houses in the area behind existing houses in Southview Road.

Liz Darcy, 61, of Southview Road, said residents would fight to stop the plans, which she described as ludicrous.

“There are absolutely no plus sides,” she added.

“I am concerned about the people in the two stunning Victorian houses that are being ripped down.

“The traffic is going to be dangerous for the children and I’m concerned about affordable housing – these four-bedroom houses are not going to be affordable.

“A lot of us feel quite powerless, but we have got to do whatever we can to stop this.”

The ten homes will include eight three-bedroom properties and two four-bedrooms, with access, parking and amenity areas.

The application argues the ‘low impact’ development will ‘enhance the neighbouring area’, as well as conform with local and national planning policies to provide ‘much needed’ family homes.

Adur council’s planning portal shows that 39 letters of objection to the proposals have been received.

The head of the Southview Area Residents’ Association, Beryl Ferrers-Guy, said the group was founded in the 1970s specifically to combat developments from SD Holdings under a different name.

Fourteen homes were originally planned, but were scaled back to preserve a protected horse chestnut tree.