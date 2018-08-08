Standards probe into ex-mayor by private investigators closed

A former mayor grilled by private investigators over a standards matter will face no further action after councillors concluded the matter behind closed doors – around a year after the probe began.

Bob Smytherman faced questions over failing to register two interests – believed to be roles at a care home and as a school governor, as well as not declaring an interest at a council meeting in February, 2017.

As reported by the Herald last August, Worthing Borough Council called in investigators CH&i Associates – based 250 miles away in Macclesfield – to look into the matter on its behalf.

Mr Smytherman said he had learned in recent days that the case had been discussed in private session by the council’s joint governance committee on May 31 – but claimed he had not otherwise been told he was no longer under investigation.

Minutes of the otherwise public meeting were vague on the matter and did not directly name Mr Smytherman, only referencing a report entitled ‘2017/18 review of member conduct’.

He said: “Given the original complaint was in February, 2017, I feel the whole process – especially engaging private investigators from Macclesfield – was a huge over-reaction to simple omission from my declaration of interests of a two-day-a-month job that could have easily been resolved in-house over a cup of tea.

“I hope in future the council will consider resolving these issues informally before resulting to engaging expensive private investigators.”

The Liberal Democrat councillor for Tarring said he completed training about the council’s code of conduct when he was re-elected in May.

He said his register of interests had been updated.

Asked about the cost of calling in the Macclesfield investigators, a council spokesman said: “The cost was £2,625 plus VAT and disbursements.

“The matter has been concluded. The conclusion was reported to the joint governance committee.

“The report was exempt as it included personal information; the committee decided to deal with the matter in closed session which means the issue remains exempt and legal advice is it should stay that way.”