Steyning general election hustings to focus on environment and climate change

Candidates in Arundel and South Down are steeling themselves for some tough questioning at a special election hustings debate focusing on climate change and the environment in Steyning tonight (Wednesday November 27).

The debate will be held at Steyning Grammar School in a BBC Question Time format and has been organised by Grening Steyning and will be chaired by Tony Whitbread, president of the Sussex Wildlife Trust.

Doors will open at 7pm and the debate starts at 8pm, with tickets costing £3 from Steyning Bookshop or online.

All five candidates in Arundel and South Downs constituency will be represented, including Alison Bennett (Liberal Democrat), Andrew Griffith (Conservative), Bella Sankey (Labour), Isabel Thurston (Green Party) and Robert Wheal (Independent).

Geoff Barnard, from Greening Steyning, said: “Climate change is in the news like never before. For many voters this is not only the Brexit election, it’s the climate election.

“Scientists say we have only a decade to turn things around and save the planet from catastrophic climate change and ecological breakdown. The leadership shown by Westminster will be absolutely critical in shaping what happens over the next 5 years. Will Parliament be grasping the climate nettle or shying away from it?”

The debate will provide an opportunity for local voters to hear first hand what the candidates have to say about their party policies, and get a sense of their personal commitment to make this a priority if they get elected.

The audience need to arrive before 7.30pm if they’d like to get a question in.

Greening Steyning is a local environment group set up in 2011. It is part of the South East Climate Alliance, a network of more than 60 environmental, community and faith groups across the region campaigning for action on climate change.