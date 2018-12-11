Sussex MP makes off with ceremonial mace in ‘symbolic protest’

An MP from Sussex made a ‘symbolic protest’ against the government over Brexit when he picked up a ceremonial mace in the Houses on Commons yesterday (December 10).

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, the Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, was suspended from Parliament for the day after the incident yesterday evening.

His protest came after Prime Minister Theresa May announced a delay to the vote on her Brexit deal.

Related stories: East Sussex MP Stephen Lloyd on being at the ‘centre of a firestorm’ over Brexit

There were gasps from MPs as Mr Russell-Moyle picked up the mace – its removal can signify the government not having a mandate to govern, and Parliament cannot lawfully meet without it.

Speaker John Bercow ordered Mr Russell-Moyle to ‘withdraw immediately from the House for the remainder of this day’s sitting’.

Mr Russell-Moyle said on Twitter: “Thankfully they haven’t locked me in the Tower of London but if they had I’d expect May to be in the cell next to me for her treatment of Parliament today.

“I’m allowed back tomorrow after my symbolic protest against this government, wish May wasn’t allowed back.”