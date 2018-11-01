Time to have your say on the future development of Worthing

Residents have been urged to have their say on a blueprint to guide the development of Worthing over the next 15 years.

Building more than 4,000 new homes – while protecting three major green spaces – is a key part of the new Worthing Local Plan.

The important document is out for consultation, with residents’ feedback invited.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council cabinet member for regeneration, said: “Whether you live, work or regularly visit Worthing, the local plan is something that affects everyone who has a vested interest in how our town develops in future years.

“While we have limited land due to being trapped between the sea and the Downs, it is our duty to try and create a development plan which not only provides much-needed housing but also protects some of our most valued open spaces and employment areas.

“We really need to hear all comments – those that are supportive of the proposals we are bringing forward and those who wish to suggest changes.”

The plan, which is currently in draft form, sets out how Worthing could look by 2033.

Two drop-in events will be held in the Gordon Room at Worthing Town Hall: on Wednesday, November 14 from 3pm to 8.30pm; and Friday, November 23 from 10am to 3pm.

Comments will help form a final version of the plan before it is presented to a government inspector for examination – a series of hearings which will be held in public.

Mr Jenkins said: “It is essential to the success of the plan that the Inspector is able to see the weight of opinion. The public’s view in this is extremely important to that process.”

As part of the plan process, council officers have spent two years carrying out extensive studies.

They have to look at every parcel of land in the borough to assess whether it is suitable for potential development.

Government figures suggest Worthing needs to accommodate more than 12,000 homes by 2033 – but a lack of space means the plan is currently only suggesting around a third of that.

But submitting a strong plan, with each area assessed, will help provide evidence to justify the lower target.

Among areas proposed for development are land off Upper Brighton Road (123 homes), land east of Fulbeck Avenue (50 homes) and part of the Northbrook Caravan Club site (75 homes).

The plan seeks to protect environmentally sensitive areas such as the southern part of Goring Gap, Chatsmore Farm – between the A259 and railway line at Goring – and Brooklands Park.

The 180-page document also indicates that there remain significant obstacles to developing other greenfield areas such as land east of Titnore Lane and land off Beeches Avenue.

Once approved, the plan would be reviewed after five years in line with government requirements.

All comments need to be submitted by 5pm on December 12 via worthinglocalplan@adur-worthing.gov.uk.

To view the local plan and for further information, click here.

