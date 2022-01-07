Transformation plans for area around Worthing’s railway station move to next stage

Enhancing Railway Approach was identified as a priority in Adur and Worthing’s growth deal and is included in the Worthing public realm improvement project.

A virtual exhibition on measures to revitalise the key gateway into the town was held by West Sussex County Council in March last year.

Proposals included a new-look pavement area in front of the station with a new pedestrian crossing and a boulevard effect for the eastern end of Railway Approach consisting of wider pavements, a tree-lined area and planting.

Plans for Worthing's Railway Approach published by West Sussex County Council last year. View looking eastwards with the station on the left and Grand Victorian Hotel on the right

The project’s aim is to make the area more accessible and attractive as well as connecting to future regeneration of the Teville Gate site.

Now detailed designs will be worked up with county council officers approving the release of £296,000 last month.

Once this has been completed, a contractor will be sought to implement the improvements.

The current programme anticipates that work will start on site in 2022 and be finished in 2023.

The overall cost of the improvements is estimated to be between £2.5m and £2.9m.

An officers’ report concluded: “WSCC and WBC [Worthing Borough Council] Partnership reviewed number of potential projects to clarify which would have maximum impact on recovery of town centre economy and benefit to the local community.

“Railway Approach was prioritised because of the importance of the Station Gateway to the Teville Gate regeneration, initiated by the new development of Teville Gate House (HMRC offices) that included improvements to paving and street furniture on the south side of Railway Approach.

“Concepts were developed and a preferred option selected for an improvement scheme that met all of the key objectives, mitigating identified risks and assessed as attaining value for money.”

The other prioritised scheme in the public realm improvement project is seeing Worthing Borough Council regenerate Portland Road.

Meanwhile the borough council has purchased Teville Gate to finally secure regeneration on the site.