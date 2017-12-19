UKIP councillor refuses to resign over abusive remark to fellow councillor

A Lancing parish councillor said it would be a ‘very cold day in hell’ before she apologised or resigned after calling another councillor an abusive term.

UKIP’s Gina Scotting admitted to the Herald she called Conservative district, parish and county councillor Ann Bridges an ‘evil b***h’ after a vote to adopt the Adur Local Plan at a meeting on Thursday.

Mrs Scotting’s comment came after the Tory councillor for Widewater abstained in the crucial vote - but she insists she had a ‘right to say it’ as she was attending as a resident and not a councillor.

She told the Herald: “She is there to represent whoever voted for her and by abstaining on an important vote like the local plan she let everyone down. Regardless of what they think she is obliged to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’, not to abstain. I know they give them that option but it is morally and ethically wrong to do that. She has let down everybody who voted for her.

She probably does think (my comment) is abusive but I can use stronger language if necessary. I think what she is angling for is an apology. You can say it is going to be a very cold day in hell before I ever apologise.”

Mrs Scotting has faced calls to resign from residents and opposition councillors on social media.

But she said: “I have a life and don’t have to go on Facebook. I would suggest they get off their backsides and live a little not whinge about it.”

Mrs Bridges said she had lodged a formal complaint - but Adur District Council which would oversee any standards process declined to comment.

When Thursday’s full council meeting resumed following the plan’s adoption, Tory Lancing councillor James Butcher said he wanted the comment - made during a break in proceedings - to be on public record.

The code of conduct for Lancing parish councillors states members shall abide by it by ‘always treating people with respect’.