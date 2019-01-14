West Sussex Fire service savings: Cuts to technical rescue unit’s budget put on hold

Plans to cut £600k from the West Sussex Fire Service budget have faced a rejig after the government announced it would be cutting a grant worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

West Sussex County Council had proposed savings including £200,000 from the fire service’s Technical Rescue Unit budget.

Debbie Kennard, West Sussex cabinet member for safer, stronger communities

But a meeting of the environment, communities and fire select committee was told today (Monday January 14) that, from April 2020, a £450,000 government grant would be stopped.

Debbie Kennard, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities, told the meeting that a letter had been received from the Home Office on Wednesday (January 9).

Because of this, the decision was made to ‘pull’ the £200k cut for the time being.