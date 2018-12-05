West Sussex Members of Parliament 'press case' for increased funding for schools in county

Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames led a delegation of West Sussex Members of Parliament to see the Secretary of State for Education on Wednesday (November 28).

Nick Herbert (Arundel and South Downs), Jeremy Quin (Horsham), Henry Smith (Crawley) and Gillian Keegan (Chichester), visited Damian Hinds MP to 'continue to press the case' for increased funding for schools in the county.

Sir Nicholas said: “We raised the issue of school funding, the very serious problems of SEND funding and the question of improving standards.

"The Secretary of State gave us a very fair hearing and is well aware of the pinch points in West Sussex and where we badly need to find some solutions.”

After the meeting he outlined his intentions to take a delegation of West Sussex Members to see the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Sir Nicholas added: "We were grateful for the Secretary of State for listening so carefully to us.

"We intend, in the New Year, to take a delegation of West Sussex Members to see the Chancellor of the Exchequer to specifically press the need for increased resources for education in West Sussex."