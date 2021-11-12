West Sussex MP ‘doesn’t want to ban household Christmas lights displays’

Households' Christmas light displays

Andrew Griffith, who represents Arundel and South Downs, is the UK’s net zero business champion and has been in Glasgow for COP26 for most of the last fortnight.

He also co-founded All-party Parliamentary Group for Dark Skies in order to protect the night sky against light pollution.

As we enter the festive season, alongside displays in our town centres, many decorate the outside of their homes and front gardens with lights or Christmas-themed illuminations and often to raise money for good causes.

But Mr Griffith says his comments on Christmas lights displays have been ‘twisted’ by certain media outlets.

He further clarified his stance on social media, saying: “I love every aspect of Christmas and that includes the festive cheer of seeing some fabulous Christmas light displays.

“As a champion of freedom I don’t want to ban anything (except maybe those small magnetic balls which have caused some horrific injuries to children but that’s another story).

“There are real benefits from a dark sky at night for both humans and for nature. Rudolph needs to navigate by those stars after all. But no one that I know wants to detract from the once a year Christmas joy.