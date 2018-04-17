‘What matters to you’ survey launched by county council

A survey asking residents and businesses for their views on all services provided by West Sussex County Council has been launched.

‘What Matters to You?’ is run every two years and includes questions on highways, libraries, social care and the fire and rescue service and everything in between.

The survey, which is available until July 16, gives people the chance to influence how the county council shapes those services, what its main priorities should be and how its budget is set in future years.

Participants are asked to select their top three areas from the West Sussex Plan 2017-2022, which sets out what the focus of the council will be over the coming years, and their views on what level council tax should be set at.

Louise Goldsmith, leader of the county council, said: “As an elected member I am here to put in to practice what people in the county need and want. I am here to represent our residents and businesses and make their life a little bit easier with the decisions we make.

“Getting people’s views into the way we work and what we focus on is vital if we are to continue to offer our residents the very best services and the best value for money. I hope everyone will embrace the chance to have their say and tell us what matters to you.”

Respondents can enter a prize draw to win £500 for a West Sussex registered charity of their choice.

The last set of survey responses in 2016 helped define the council’s priorities in its West Sussex Plan, which focuses on giving children and young people the best start in life, ensuring West Sussex is a prosperous place, communities will be strong, safe and sustainable, residents will be supported in later life to remain independent, and the council will be one that works for its communities.

Feedback from the 2018 survey will help decide which three of the five priorities in the plan matter most to residents and will help ensure resources are focused most on these areas.

The survey, as well as terms and conditions for the prize draw, can be found at www.westsussex.gov.uk/whatmatters2018