Who is standing in East Worthing and Shoreham at the next general election?

Voters will be heading to the polls just weeks before Christmas.
On Tuesday, MPs voted for a snap general election – on Thursday December 12.
In East Worthing and Shoreham, Conservative Tim Loughton has been the MP since 1997.
He will be defending a majority of 5,106 votes.
Here is a list of the candidates confirmed so far standing for election next month in Chichester:
Brexit Party - Richard Milton
Conservatives – Tim Loughton
Green Party - Leslie Groves Williams
Labour - Lavinia O’Connor
Liberal Democrats – Ashley Ridley
