Worthing and Littlehampton’s mobile library taken off the road

The mobile library serving the Worthing and Littlehampton areas has been permanently taken off the road.

West Sussex County Council operates two mobile libraries, one from Horsham and another from Bognor Regis.

After a series of mechanical failures the mobile library based in Bognor Regis, which serves the rural south of West Sussex, has been deemed ‘no longer roadworthy’ and the decision has been made to take it off the road.

The library visits Yapton, Barnham, Brooklyn Avenue in West Worthing, Findon, Clapham, Crossbush, Lyminster, Wick, Climping, Slindon, Fontwell, Havenwood Park, Walberton, Eastergate and Westergate.

The mobile library that is still operational visits Canterbury Road and Pevensey Gardens in West Worthing as well as Brougham Road in East Worthing.

Users have been informed and reassured they will not face any overdue letters for items they currently have on loan and are being encouraged to return books to their local libraries instead.

Other arrangements will be made to collect books from those unable to visit a library.

The county council said that ‘all options for the future are being reviewed’.

A total of 300 out of 678 people who use the mobile library service in West Sussex also visit one of the county’s static libraries.

