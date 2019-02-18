Worthing campaigners join climate change march
Worthing campaigners joined a climate change demonstration in Chichester on Friday, marching on County Hall.
An estimated
150 people attended the event as they looked to put pressure on decision makers and draw attention to the issue.
Members of Worthing Climate Action Network joined the demonstration on Friday (February 15) in Chichester
Campaigners were calling for West Sussex County Council to divest the pension fund from fossil fuels and to declare a climate emergency, with the aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.
Campaigners said politicians were only paying 'lip service' to findings from the�Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) .
Friday's county council meeting was supposed to include a debate on whether or not the county wanted to declare the emergency, but, with the budget dominating the day, the issue was deferred until April.
