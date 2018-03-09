Worthing Lib Dems get behind our pothole campaign

Liberal Democrats in Worthing have spoken in support of the Herald’s Pothole Watch and have called on readers to report the town’s worst roads.

The Herald, along with sister titles across Sussex, yesterday launched its campaign (Thursday, March 8), committing to highlight the worst potholes in the town and work with West Sussex County Council to help address the issue.

Lib Dem councillor Bob Smytherman and the party’s Castle ward candidate for May’s Worthing Borough Council elections Martin McCabe said they found some ‘shocking’ potholes out and about yesterday – National Pothole Day.

Martin said: “In support of National Pothole Day and the Worthing Herald’s campaign, Bob Smytherman and I have today knocked on hundreds of doors in Worthing and spoken to residents about the state of our roads.

“People are really concerned about the potholes around the town and don’t think we’re getting a fair deal on the maintenance of our roads and pavements.

“Bob and I have reported some shocking potholes today on the Love West Sussex app and we’d urge everyone to do the same.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Bob Smytherman in Ely Road. Picture by Martin McCabe

