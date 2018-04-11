Worthing ‘on brink of something special’ as partnership to develop town centre site backed

Councillors backed a partnership with a specialist firm on Tuesday which is hoped will finally realise long-awaited development of a key town centre site.

Worthing Borough Council will work with London and Continental Railways (LCR) to regenerate the former police station site in Union Place, which the council purchased in January after the previous owner failed to bring a scheme forward.

The publicly-owned firm are specialists in unlocking complex sites and have worked on projects including development at Kings’ Cross and a mixed-use scheme at the gateway to London’s Olympic Park, the joint strategic committee heard on Tuesday.

Council leader Dan Humphreys said: “This is a very exciting time for Worthing. We are on the brink of something really special for our town.”

The council was introduced to LCR by Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership after its town centre investment prospectus was identified as ‘very good practice’, councillors heard.

The duo will draw up a land pooling arrangement, which will see LCR purchase the adjoining High Street surface car park. A strategy will be produced to outline how a scheme can be development.

It is hoped the approach will deliver a scheme faster than selling the site to another developer.

Director for economy Martin Randall said: “We can’t simply sell it on and hope another developer might come along but we know from our research and experience finding a viable development proposal is going to be a challenge.”