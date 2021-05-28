Worthing pop-up food, drink and wellbeing hub approved

The application, for the Grafton Multi Storey Car Park, in Augusta Place, was submitted by property company QED and approved at a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (May 26).

To be known as Level 1, the hub is expected to open this summer, creating 24 jobs.

The roof space is currently unused but, if all goes as planned, could soon be bustling all year round.

As well as food, drink and exercise, the plan is for the site to host public art, comedy nights, quiz nights and Christmas markets.

Harry Smith, director at QED said: “We will have a schedule of activities including pilates, yoga, walking clubs and Tai-Chi, as well as there being food and drinks available throughout the day.

“We are hoping it will be a next step for some Worthing and Sussex-based business to grow and flourish post-pandemic.

“We believe that Level 1 will offer the residents of Worthing the opportunity to work, eat, drink, exercise and have fun whilst enjoying the views of the seafront.

“We hope the pop-up will create 24 full-time equivalent jobs and we will focus on recruiting those aged 16-24 years old that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.”

