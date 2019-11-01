Worthing's cultural offer transfers to independent charitable trust

The management of Worthing's theatres, museum and art gallery has transferred from the borough council to an independent charity.

The town's cultural offerings will now be run by Worthing Theatres and Museum (WTM), with local businessman Peter Cadwallader as its chairman.

Pete Cadwallader, the chair of WTM said: “Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of everyone involved, WTM has a thrilling cultural offer that will continue to grow, an exceptional team with a very well-deserved reputation for their passion and dedication. Everyone connected with the charity is proud and excited to be taking WTM on to the next stage in its development.”

Councillors approved the handing over of management in March of this year, after the council's in-house trust was the only bidder in the tender process.

As a charitable trust, the council said the organisation would now have greater freedom and greater ability to attract funding.

CEO Amanda O’Reilly, former head of culture at Worthing Borough Council, said: “As an independent charity, we are now able to increase external funding, develop our programme and expand our creative work with the communities of Worthing.

"These are exciting times for Worthing Theatres and Museum as we redefine what a regional multi arts and heritage organisation can be.”