Worthing’s youngest mayor invited to royal wedding

Prime Minister Theresa May might not be invited to next month’s royal wedding – but two Worthing residents will be.

Worthing’s youngest mayor Alex Harman and his wife Fran have been invited to join the celebrations as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Speaking at a meeting of Worthing Borough Council on Tuesday (April 24), Mr Harman said they were the only residents from Worthing attending the occasion.

They are among just six representatives from across West Sussex chosen.

He said: “I am very surprised. It came rather out the blue. It is an absolute honour and will be an incredible privilege to attend.”

Lord Lieutenants across the UK were asked to invite 1,200 people to join the celebrations, including young people who have shown strong leadership and those who have served their communities, a Kensington Palace statement revealed earlier this month.

It added: “They will watch the arrivals of the bride and groom and their wedding guests at the chapel and will see the carriage procession as it departs from the castle.”

The unique opportunity for members of the public is in contrast to the couple’s decision not to invite Mrs May and other world leader.

Mr Harman said: “I am sure they would have been on the inside but it makes it all the more special.”

The announcement was made at the last full council meeting Mr Harman would chair before he passes the chain of office to deputy mayor Paul Baker next month.

Councillors elected Liberal Democrat leader Hazel Thorpe to be Mr Baker’s deputy and she will take on the role next year.

She said: “A big thank you to all of you here. It is really nice to see unity across all the colours. I look forward to working with councillor Paul Baker as mayor and with all of you for the benefit of our really lovely people in Worthing.”