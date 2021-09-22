Worthing self-storage facility looking to expand

BRAVO Services Limited hope to expand the self-storage facility at King Edward Avenue with a new unit at Ivy Arch Road.

A new, three-storey unit would be constructed on top of the existing car park bringing the number of spaces down from 41 to four.

The site was previously used by Bidfood caterers and was last changed in 2019 when Ready Steady Store Limited moved in.

In a statement, the applicant explained its need for the expansion, saying: “Since opening the facility in 2019, Ready Steady Store have seen a

significant increase in demand for self-storage units, which reflects a

growing national demand experienced in recent years.

“The proposals seek to increase the storage capacity and customer offer, to meet the needs of the market and this growing business sector.”

According to the plans, the building would be at the lowest part of the site to ‘ensure that the building sits low within the surrounding streetscape’ and

‘does not adversely impact on the visual amenity of neighbouring properties’.

Original plans sought to construct a larger facility but this has since been scaled down. Due to its size, it is classed as a ‘major development’.

The new building would be 25 metres away from the nearest residential properties and the council’s environmental health department expressed concerns over additional noise.

One nearby resident objected to the plans, saying: “This will cause reduced views of the trees and greenery to the south of our dwelling as well as the railway and views over the Worthing town to the sea.

“We have been very supportive of Ready Steady Store applications in the past but feel the building is too high for this location.”

However, officers said the residential properties ‘have quite long rear gardens’ and a landscaped border would be planted to ‘soften the impact’ of the development.

Highways authority West Sussex County Council expressed no concerns and estimates that an additional 38 trips a day will be made to the facility if completed.

A large service area to the south of the site would allow ‘informal’ parking once most of the current spaces are removed.

As Ready Steady Store does not need to heat or cool the storage facilities, the company said the proposed warehouse will have an ‘extremely low carbon footprint’ compared to similarly sized buildings.

Council officers recommend that the plans are approved with conditions that limit opening hours.