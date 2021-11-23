Worthing shop looking to reopen three years after suffering ‘extensive fire damage’

Rectory Road, Worthing

Thomas Food & Wine, Rectory Road, closed following a large fire in 2018.

Ten flats, residents and five stores were affected by the roof fire which was attended by ten fire engines.

The store was also burgled following the incident.

Extend of fire damage to flats in Rectory Road, Worthing

Now the shop is set to reopen and it is currently seeking permission for a premises and alcohol licence.

If approved by Worthing Borough Council, the convenience store would be able to sell alcohol between 7 am and 11 pm, seven days a week.

The store would also be open during the same hours.