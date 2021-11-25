Worthing venue wants to host weddings and civil partnership ceremonies

SR2004271 Worthing, Palm Court Pavilion Steve Robards SUS-200428-113456001

Palm Court Pavilion already hosts wedding receptions but the venue has applied to Worthing Borough Council to change its conditions.

This would allow the café to hold wedding and civil partnership ceremonies, in addition to receptions.

The local interest building is at the centre of Beach House Park and was built in 1925 as a clubhouse for the bowling club which uses the nearby grounds.

Permission was granted in 2015 to allow the venue to operate as a café and restaurant with a function room on the first floor.

But one of the planning conditions states that Palm Court Pavilion can only be used for this and no other purpose.

The application which seeks to change this condition is set to be discussed by the planning committee on Wednesday evening (November 24).

Planning officers have recommended the plans for approval as they believe they will have ‘little effect’ on the surrounding area and residences.

There have also been no objections to the plans from the public or other bodies.