Worthing West: These are the candidates hoping to be your next MP

A full list of all the candidates battling it out to be the next MP for Worthing West has been published.

The general election takes place on Thursday, December 12, with voting open between 7am and 10pm.

Here are the candidates standing for the constituency of Worthing West:

– Peter Bottomley (Conservative)

– Beccy Cooper (Labour)

– Jamie Bennett (Lib Dem)

– Jo Paul (Green)

– David Aherne (Independent)

Residents must register to vote in the election before midnight on November 26 – click here to register to vote.

The last day to request a postal vote is 5pm on November 26 – click here to find out how to apply.

The last day to request a proxy vote is 5pm on December 4 – click here to find out how to apply.