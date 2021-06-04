Worthing’s Amy Hart joins Labour leaders to celebrate women in politics

Labour Party chairman Anneliese Dodds was joined by Worthing Labour leader Beccy Cooper and Love Island contestant-turned-activist Amy at the Coast Café last Tuesday.

Worthing’s Labour party gained five seats on the borough council in May, taking their total to 15, and gained their first seats on West Sussex County Council.

Mrs Dodds said the gains heralded a bright future for Labour in the South East.

Worthing Labour leader Beccy Cooper, Labour Party chairman Anneliese Dodds and TV star/Labour supporter Amy Hart SUS-210306-163205001

“It was fantastic to meet with Amy and Beccy to hear about the work that Labour is doing locally in Worthing and how we’ve gone from zero to 15 councillors in just four short years here,” she said.

“Inspirational women like Beccy and Amy are helping Labour to win in Worthing, and we’re making progress across the south east. After years of being taken for granted by the Conservatives, people are turning to Labour to deliver a better, fairer future.”

Dr Cooper said key to their success was having a strong message, hard work and listening to residents.

She added: “At the end of the day all politics is local – the more we can listen to local people and act on their concerns, we’ll have a more prosperous town and happier, healthier residents.”

Amy Hart shot to national fame on ITV reality show Love Island and is now using her profile to campaign for social justice.

She said people ‘need to be cared about’ and, in her opinion, Labour care about people.

“There are so many local issues here in Worthing,” she said.

“What are we going to do about the town centre? Labour really care about that so it’s amazing that they’ve managed to get so many councillors elected.

“I’m very passionate about social justice. I used to work for a big corporation who would try and push their luck on occasion, so a party that prioritises workers’ rights is always going to be the party for me.

“I love Worthing and have lived here all my life. You’ve got the sea, the South Downs and Brighton, London and Chichester are so close. I literally love it and would never live anywhere else.