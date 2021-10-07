Worthing’s Sir Peter Bottomley says MPs should be paid at least £100,000 a year

Sir Peter Bottomley, MP for Worthing West, in the House of Commons

In an interview with the New Statesman, Worthing West’s MP suggested being elected is the ‘greatest honour you could have, but a general practitioner in politics ought to be paid roughly the same as a general practitioner in medicine’.

The article suggests an average GP salary in England is £100,700, while an MP is paid £81,932 a year.

Sir Peter argued that doctors are ‘paid far too little today’, but if they would get roughly £100,00 the equivalent for an MP to have the same standard of living would be between £110,000 and £115,000.

But acknowledging the proposal would not be popular, he added: “It’s never the right time, but if your MP isn’t worth the money, it’s better to change the MP than to change the money.”

And while he personally does not suffer financial strain, he believes the situation is ‘desperately difficult’ for newer colleagues. He said: “I don’t know how they manage. It’s really grim.”

The comments come as the Conservative government has stopped the £20 a week uplift in Universal Credit and households are also faced with the prospect of soaring energy bills.

Addressing this, Sir Peter predicted the current cost-of-living crisis would last ‘no more than six months’ and was ‘bad, but it’s not disastrous’.