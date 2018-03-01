POLL: Vote for this year’s Screen on the Green films

At this year’s Screen on the Green event, there will be two nights of films – and our paper has teamed up with Littlehampton Town Council to pick the movies you want to see.

Moviegoers are invited to East Green on Littlehampton seafront on Friday, August 17 for a musical-themed night of entertainment, and on Saturday, August 18 for an adventure film.

The nominees on Friday include the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the Disney classic The Lion King and a recent box office success, The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman.

Saturday’s contenders are cult classic Back to the Future, the 2016 live action adaptation of The Jungle Book and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the 2017 remake of the popular franchise.

Votes in this poll will be collected on April 3, with the winning films being announced shortly afterwards.

Town councillor Ian Buckland, chairman of the Community Resources Committee at Littlehampton Town Council which funds the film event, said: “I am delighted that Screen on the Green is back for its fifth year and that we can give the public the opportunity to vote for the movies to be shown at this fabulous event.

“We have put forward a variety of films both old and new to appeal to as many of you as possible. Please make sure you cast your vote by the third of April.”

Like previous years, the film will be projected on a giant 40ft inflatable screen, and a super audio system will be used to make sure filmgoers have a top experience.

Popular films over the last five years include The Goonies and Dirty Dancing.

You can also vote by picking up a copy of the Littlehampton Gazette and filling out the paper form.