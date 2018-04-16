POLL: Which design do your prefer for toilet block café?

A retired architect has put his vision for a café on display in the hopes it will sway the council to pick his designs.

Christopher Harris will be at The Shoreham Centre café in Pond Road, Shoreham, from Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, until April 30.

He wants residents to pick between his designs and Boxpark’s, Adur District Council’s preferred partner to turn Shoreham’s Beach Green toilet blocks into a café. Click here to read more about Boxpark’s designs, and then vote in our poll.

Boxpark’s design includes modified shipping containers – a signature feature seen in their other developments in Shoreditch and Croydon that Mr Harris said was ‘grossly inappropriate for the site’.

He is suggesting a wave-shaped roof covered in vegetation with lots of glass, akin to the Perch café on Lancing beach.

He said he had not heard from the council or developers about his campaign: “I’m bound to make one or two enemies, but that is tough – we can’t just do nothing for a quiet life.”

Retired Architect Christopher Harris has come up with his own design for the cafe SUS-170926-154144001

Boxpark's initial plans for the Shoreham Beach Green site SUS-171104-130837001