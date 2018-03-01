Poor parking affects crews called to bathroom fire in Shoreham

‘Inconsiderate parking’ left firefighters unable to access a Shoreham street where a fire at a property was confirmed last night.

Crews were called to reports of a bathroom fire at a property in Colvill Avenue, Shoreham, at 8.48pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 28), a spokesman said.

Two appliances arrived at the scene but ‘poorly parked cars’ prevented firefighters from accessing the street.

Shoreham Community Fire Station said in a statement online: “Tonight both Shoreham’s fire appliances were mobilised to a confirmed fire in a local property.

“Upon arrival we were unable to gain access into the street due to some inconsiderate parking.

“This increased the work load for our crews having to run hoses 50 meters down the road before they could get into the property to extinguish the fire.

“Please take time to consider if your parking will affect access for the emergency services.

“Careless parking costs lives!”

Four breathing apparatus, two jets and a hose reel were used at the property, where there was ‘heavy smoke logging’, the spokesman said.

No one was injured in the fire, which was found to have started accidentally, and crews left the scene at 9.39pm.

The incident comes after crews from Shoreham Community Fire Station were unable to access Sullington Way in Shoreham to give a talk at a school because of ‘careless parking’.

A spokesman said at the time: “Fortunately today we were just trying to get to a school for a fire safety talk and show them around the appliance.

“We did the talk but they didn’t get to see the engine. Next time it could be a fire...”