Popular medieval Wassail march returns to Tarring

An annual torchlit march through Tarring takes place tomorrow to celebrate a medieval drinking ritual which ensured a good apple harvest.

A procession made up of 40 performers from the Sompting Village Morris Wassail will make their way down Tarring High Street at 8pm on Friday (January, 5).

The procession will finish at the garden of The Vine pub, in High Street Tarring, where a Wassail ritual will be enacted in the garden by an apple tree.

The medieval ritual, which involves short bursts of noise and singing, ensures a good cider apple harvest the following year.

The event concludes at around 9.30pm.

The Sompting Village Morris Wassail was established in 1999.

A spokesman said: “Since its inception the Wassail has been a successful and safely conducted event, and as part of the local folk calender is very popular with the community.”