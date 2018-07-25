Popular urban beach returns to Worthing

A launch party on Saturday will herald the return of a popular urban beach to Worthing’s South Street Square.

The urban beach will have buckets and spades, a giant deckchair and free entertainment for children every Friday and Saturday from midday.

Lindsay Midali from the Worthing Town Centre Initiative, which organises the attraction each year, said: “We get so many positive comments about it.”

She said it was a great way for parents to keep children occupied during a visit to the shops.

“It’s a great way for us to try and make people stay in town,” she said.

