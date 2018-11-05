‘Possible child abduction’ at Churchill Square shopping centre in Brighton

Police are investigating a report of a possible child abduction.

According to the report, the child went missing outside Churchill Square shopping centre in Brighton between 3.30pm and 3.45pm today.

There are reports that officers are searching cars

However, Sussex Police has been unable to confirm the report so far.

A police spokesman said: “Police are investigating a report of a possible child abduction outside Churchill Square.

“However there has been no reports of missing children and no trace of the possible suspect and the child on CCTV cameras.”

People who were purportedly at the scene have described the scene on social media, saying that police have been searching cars.

There is speculation on social media that a child may be missing. This remains unconfirmed

The police spokesman continued: “Officers have made a wide search of the area and the police helicopter is also searching, after we received a report that a man may have picked up a small child and walked off.

“Enquiries are also being made to establish whether the child was actually with their parents.

“Anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously at that time outside Churchill Square and Western Road area or has any information about this is asked to contact police by ringing 999 quoting serial 903 of 03/11.”

If you did see something, please do call police.