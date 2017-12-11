Pressure on council to solve ‘danger’ junction’s visibility

Residents and councillors are pushing for changes at a ‘danger spot’ junction to improve visibility when turning onto a busy road.

Parking on Columbia Drive is permitted just metres away from the junction with West Tyne – and residents face difficulty when parked vehicles obscure their view of oncoming traffic.

Derek McLean, 70, of West Tyne, has borough councillor Louise Murphy and Northbrook county councillor Sean McDonald backing his call for a change.

He said: “To your right you don’t get a clear view. You have to edge out and make a run for it.

“It is just an accident waiting to happen.”

Mr McLean questioned whether parking could be restricted within 25 metres of the junction, either through double yellow lines or extension of the Tarmac area adjacent to the pavement.

In an email to West Sussex County Council’s highways department, in which she described the junction as a ‘danger spot’, Miss Murphy asked if it was possible to install a convex mirror opposite the turning.

The seemingly simple solution was backed by Mr McDonald.

He said: “One time I went up there and there was a coach parked there and you couldn’t see a thing.

“It is just a very awkward turning and we are trying to prevent any accidents by having a mirror put up.

“I fully support what Louise is saying and I would like to get a mirror put in so it is easier for the residents.”

In a response to Miss Murphy, highway area manager Mike Thomas said there would always be visibility issues where high-sided vehicles like coaches parked. He said there was a limit of three traffic regulation schemes per year in Worthing and, given the lack of reported incidents, he hinted major schemes may be difficult to achieve.

He added legislation did not allow placement of mirrors apart from at traffic lights.