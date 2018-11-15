Previous staff invited back to East Preston Infant School for opening of new building

Old friends were invited back to East Preston Infant School to be part of a ribbon cutting ceremony celebration for the official opening of the new building at East Preston Infant School.

Staff and governors who had previously worked at the school returned to see the new building and spend time with current staff, along with neighbours in Lashmar Road and Rascals Out of School Care, which shares the school site.

Mary Renouf, the previous deputy headteacher of the school, was asked to officially cut the ribbon

Other guests included representatives from the building contractors Sunninghill, as well as some of the staff from West Sussex County Council who commissioned the building project.

Claire New, head teacher, said: “It was lovely to see so many familiar faces and to share our new building with them. We are delighted with the new facilities as well as the revamped areas of the old building.

“The school is almost unrecognisable from the original and we now have a high quality, purpose-built learning environment, while still retaining the small school feel.”

The gathered crowd watched as Mary Renouf, the previous deputy head teacher of the school, officially cut the ribbon. Mary was invited to take on this responsibility as she had been at the school when the project was in its very early stages.

Mary said: “It was a real privilege to be asked to officially open the new building. Having spent many happy years at the school I know what a difference the improvements will make to the children and staff.”

The new building means the school has been expanded so it can now admit 90 pupils per year group, with the total capacity increasing to 270 children enrolled across the school.

Plenty of new facilities were created for the school during the building work. Staff and pupils will now be able to benefit from additions including a sensory room, cooking corner, rainforest themed library, purpose-built computer suite and a number of group rooms, as well as remodelled classrooms and staff areas.

Jane Brunning, an ex-teacher, said: “It is wonderful, I have never seen anything like it. It was great looking round and meeting the friendly staff and also reconnecting with old friends. I am sure the children will flourish in such an exciting and caring environment.”

For more information about East Preston Infant School, in Lashmar Road, visit www.eastpreston-inf.w-sussex.sch.uk.

