Prizes in climate change contests for high school students

Students from Durrington High School have been raising awareness of climate change by creating competition entries.

Hope Waite-Jones, year eight, and Eddie Pullen, year nine, entered an essay writing competition about environmental issues.

They were the winning entries, and received a £500 cheque for the school and some book tokens from Coastal Drains in Lancing after hundreds of applications were made to the contest.

Student Heidi Sheridan was also praised for her entry to the Eco Poem Poster challenge, run by Southern Co-op and The E.Y.E project.

The panel from The E.Y.E Project said they were overwhelmed with the quantity and quality of the work received from pupils around West Sussex. The panel shortlisted 22 posters and these were passed to the Southern Co-op judging team to select the winners and runners up.

Heidi’s entry was the joint winner in the 11 to 13 age category, featuring a picture of Earth with the words ‘our planet is like a jigsaw, if we don’t take care of it, someday it will just fall apart’.

Speaking about Heidi’s winning entry, Southern Co-op said they loved the concept behind her vision as it was a very different approach to the brief, and the message was particularly compelling.

She received a book token as her winning prize along with litter picking equipment for the school. The winning posters will be used in a campaign to be distributed to schools and communities.