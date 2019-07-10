Professional boxer Chris Eubank Jr makes a stylish appearance at Goodwood

British professional boxer Chris Eubank Jr made a special surprise visit to this year’s Festival of Speed.

World Champion, Chris Eubank Jr, arrived to Goodwood’s Festival of Speed on Saturday in style with his new customised McLaren 720s.

As expected the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed proved to be a extremely popular as it attracted around 200,000 visitors over the four day event.

The two times IBO Super-Middleweight Champion caught the attention of a large crowd of admirers to his £300,000 original supercar with its uniquely distinctive bespoke red and black livery.

Chris said: “What an amazing visit to Goodwood, the mecca of motorsport, in my ‘one of one’ customised Mansory McLaren 720s.

“With my passion for supercars it was so cool to be driven up the famous Goodwood Hill.”

This year’s theme, ‘Speed Kings – Motorsport’s Record breakers’, welcomed many famous faces such as F1 legends like Valtteri Bottas.

The weekend came to a close when the all-electric Volkswagen ID.R set the outright fastest climb of the 1.16 mile Hill in a time of 39.9seconds, beating the previous record of 41.6 seconds set by Nick Heidfeld in 1999, at the wheel of his McLaren Formula 1 car.

Goodwood’s Festival of Speed General Manager, Dan Garlick, added: “As one of Britain’s most accomplished international sportsmen, it was fantastic to be able to welcome Chris Eubank Jr to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

“His unique McLaren made a huge impression on all who saw it and his enthusiasm for the event was infectious.”