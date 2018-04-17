Promenade pedal proved perfect

Guild Care’s annual Pedal Along the Prom on Sunday was officially started by Worthing mayor Alex Harman and Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman.

The sponsored cycle ride happened along Worthing’s scenic promenade and was attended by people of all ages and families riding together, with ten-month old Erin the youngest participant.

The Jude family on Worthing promenade

Dozens of riders took part and each had the choice of a five or ten mile route, which both started and finished at George V Avenue.

Thankfully, the rain stayed away, so everyone enjoyed a leisurely bike ride along the seafront, receiving a medal from the Guild Care team as they crossed the finish line.

The event was kindly supported by South Downs Bikes, whose staff were there to help cyclists with any mechanical problems, as well as giving people the opportunity to test out some of their amazing electric bikes.

Michelle Sidney, charity fundraising manager for Guild Care, said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in our annual Pedal Along the Prom.

“The weather was perfect for the cycle, with a number of people signing up to take part on the day.

“All of the funds raised will help our work with local people, aged five to 105. We hope to see you all again next year.”

The money raised with go towards the running of Guild Care’s vital community services, such as its dementia respite care and transport scheme.

Mark, who took part with his wife and three children, said: “We decided to support the event as my mother died of dementia two years ago and we just thought it was fun thing to do with all the family.”