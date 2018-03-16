PROPERTY: Aquarena Bayside a ‘unique opportunity’

Redevelopment of Worthing’s Aquarena site is now well underway with demolition of the old swimming pool complete and work to lay the foundations of the new building commenced.

The development, known as Bayside, by Roffey Homes, will comprise 141 homes over two elements.

A 15-storey tower block will be called Bayside Vista, while Bayside Horizon – a second building – will offer one, two and three-bedroom apartments, each with balconies or outside space.

Residents will have access to from full access to a seafront café and private health club, which will boast a

pool, spa, steam room, sauna and gym. A residents’ lounge and communal area will also be available on the ground floor.

All apartments will have access to single or double-length private parking spaces and a greener approach to energy supply via a central boiler which will provide residents with a

more sustainable and affordable heating and hot water supply.

Max Harbron, head of new homes for Michael Jones, one of the selling agents, said: “We are really proud to be one of the selling agents for Bayside which presents such a unique opportunity to live in a modern and stylish home just a stone’s throw from the sea.

“Bayside will offer a wide variety of apartments to suit people’s individual requirements with all of the homes finished to an incredibly high standard”.

“Bayside off-plan reservations will be releasing this Spring and already we have had such a high level of interest. We are currently conducting one to one meetings with interested parties to discuss their requirements and the development in more detail.”

For more information contact Michael Jones on 01903 213281 or Symonds and Reading on 01903 235 623. Alternatively, email bayside@michaeljones.co.uk to arrange a meeting.