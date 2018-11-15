Proposal to move Worthing Post Office to WHSmith announced

A proposal to close the Worthing Counter Post Office in Chapel Road and open a branch at WHSmith in South Street has been announced.

The Post Office said the proposed move would come into effect in March 2019.

A spokesman said: “This move is part of the continuing modernisation of our branch network.

“We believe the most effective way to secure the long term viability of Post Office services in Worthing is through a carefully selected retail partner, and we are confident that our proposal is the best way of safeguarding services for the community for years to come.

“The vast majority of our 11,500 Post Office branches, large and small, are successfully operated in this way with retail partners and we believe this is the best approach to keeping Post Offices in main shopping locations and at the heart of communities where they play in an important role in local economies.”

The new branch at WHSmith will operate from a newly built dedicated open plan Post Office area on the ground floor.

This will be located to the rear of the premises on the right hand side of the WHSmith store.

The new branch would have extended opening hours, including Saturday afternoons and Sundays, the Post Office confirmed.

The spokesman said: “WHSmith has been successfully operating Post Offices within its stores since 2007 and currently runs over 130 branches.

“Throughout this extended period they have satisfied us that they will be able to successfully run the branch in Worthing, by showing that they can deliver excellent standards of customer service, with trained staff promoting products and services in a modern environment.”

A public consultation has been launched, with the Post Office seeking feedback and comments which will help inform its plans.

The consultation asks how easy it is for people to get to the proposed new location, whether the premises are easy for people to get into and whether they are accessible once inside.

Residents are also asked whether there are any other local community issues which could be affected by or affect the proposed move.

The Post Office confirmed that it is not seeking feedback on the change of management of the branch, as it said this is a commercial decision for Post Office Ltd.

To have your say in the consultation visit www.postofficeviews.co.uk

The news comes after the Crown Post Office in neighbouring Lancing and Shoreham closed last year.

