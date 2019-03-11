Proposal to regenerate Worthing Leisure Centre approved by councillors

Councillors have approved the development of a new sport and activity strategy that will see the regeneration of a leisure centre.

Worthing Leisure Centre, in Shaftesbury Avenue, is currently run by South Downs Leisure, but the proposal suggests redeveloping the site to also include housing and public spaces.

The current centre is 47 years old and deemed to be at the end of its ‘useful economic life’. At a meeting of the Adur and Worthing joint strategic committee on Tuesday (March 5), councillor Ed Crouch, who represents Marine ward, where the centre is, said encouraging residents to keep active was essential.

“I think this is a really important piece of work,” he said.

“Sport and keeping active across the spectrum of life is really important. From talking to residents, the leisure centre is something that is well used and Worthing does need improved leisure facilities.”

Councillors unanimously approved the allocation of up to £150,000 for a feasibility study and development of a business case.

A master planner will also be appointed to develop options for how the leisure centre site could be developed.

The committee’s interest was piqued by Elizabeth Sparkes’ suggestion of a rooftop running track, similar to Brighton College.

