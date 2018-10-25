Pupils get a taste of local democracy

More than 100 schoolchildren from around Boston got a taste of how local democracy works at a series of events last week.

Local Democracy Week saw Boston Borough Council welcomed pupils and students to four days worth of debate, discussion and demonstration of the work the council does.

The week started at Boston Guildhall on Monday with pupils from Giles Academy, Boston High School and Boston College debating on “the right for women to vote” (100 years since women won the right to vote).

The historic Banqueting Hall was transformed into Boston’s own ‘House of Commons’ with a debate, and then they were asked to go to the polling station (Council Chamber) to place their vote between ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the vote for women.

The final result was announced by the ‘Speaker of the House’ as 44 voting ‘yes’ to 13 voting ‘no’.

Other events during the week included a mock Council Scrutiny Meeting, a chance for primary school pupils to to learn about the history of the council and its work, and a tour of the CCTV suite.

Ann Bell, Director of Community and Challenge Projects at Boston High School, said: “These events have led to students working closely with other schools and colleges and indeed council employees and councillors.

“Without a doubt I feel that it has been excellent for community cohesion and a real awareness of democracy in action.”