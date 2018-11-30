Puppy party at Ferring store offers opportunity for dog training and behaviour tips

Plenty of puppies from across the area met up for a party in a Ferring pet store, giving owners the opportunity to get training advice.

Owners were welcomed in to Brown’s Natural Pet Store in Ferring with a free goodie bag for the puppy and ten per cent off all items.

Plenty of puppies turned up to socialise in Ferring

There were 15 dogs aged between 12 weeks and one and they interacted and socialised while their owners received some behaviour tips from dog trainers Schooling 4 Dogs.

Rob Brown, pack leader at Browns Natural Pet Store, said: “This is the first time we have put on an event like this, and feedback has been really positive so far.

“As well as offering a range of natural and ethically sourced foods, toys and treats for dogs in our new Ferring and Goring stores, we also want to be known for giving something back to our community in terms of pet education.

“We have already run children’s workshops and hosted tasting days so it was such a pleasure to welcome so many dogs ranging from pugs to poodles to our first ever puppy party.”

Pups from pugs to poodles were at Brown's Natural Pet Store's first ever puppy party

Brown’s Natural Pet Store aims to run monthly puppy parties in the future with a Christmas themed one planned for Saturday, December 8.

Registration is free and all participants will receive a free goodie bag, plus ten per cent off all purchases between 11am and midday.

There will also be a specially decorated Christmas posing pad to snap away and capture your pups first Christmas.

To book a place, email info@brownsnaturalpetstore.co.uk or call 01903 899979 or visit www.brownsnaturalpetstore.co.uk for more information.

-----

Dogs Trust Shoreham staff celebrate 15 years of working with dogs in need



Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Mike has a huge heart



Sale in West Sussex of thousands of unwanted chickens and ducks